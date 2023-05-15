Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - In an alleyway in Waynesboro lies what many believe to be one of the Pine Belt’s hidden gems.

Cooley’s Burgers has been a staple in the Waynesboro community for more than 50 years.

“We’ve had people that’s four or five generations still eating here,” said owner Tenia Cooley. “Like these people right here; they’ve been coming a long time, and they came in here with their baby this time. So, now they’re bringing their baby in here.”

The restaurant is staffed entirely by women, and their unique menu items and ability to adapt to unorthodox requests have continued to draw customers from all over.

And they even caught the attention of food critic, John T. Edge.

“I travel a lot to eat, and I only write six pieces a year for Garden & Gun,” Edge said. “That was going to be one of the six. The first time I walked in the door, I knew it.”

Edge says he visited Cooley’s multiple times and had high praise for all of his meals.

“It’s almost like it’s being poached in that oil,” he said. “The texture is better than most burgers.”

Cooley said the restaurant gets most of its customers through word-of-mouth, likely due to its hospitality and friendly environment.

With half a century under its belt, Cooley said she has a plan for the next 50 years of Cooley’s Burgers.

“I’m going to have to get some DNA and clone these girls,” she said.

