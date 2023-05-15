Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’

Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
By Trey Howard
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - In an alleyway in Waynesboro lies what many believe to be one of the Pine Belt’s hidden gems.

Cooley’s Burgers has been a staple in the Waynesboro community for more than 50 years.

“We’ve had people that’s four or five generations still eating here,” said owner Tenia Cooley. “Like these people right here; they’ve been coming a long time, and they came in here with their baby this time. So, now they’re bringing their baby in here.”

The restaurant is staffed entirely by women, and their unique menu items and ability to adapt to unorthodox requests have continued to draw customers from all over.

And they even caught the attention of food critic, John T. Edge.

“I travel a lot to eat, and I only write six pieces a year for Garden & Gun,” Edge said. “That was going to be one of the six. The first time I walked in the door, I knew it.”

Edge says he visited Cooley’s multiple times and had high praise for all of his meals.

“It’s almost like it’s being poached in that oil,” he said. “The texture is better than most burgers.”

Cooley said the restaurant gets most of its customers through word-of-mouth, likely due to its hospitality and friendly environment.

With half a century under its belt, Cooley said she has a plan for the next 50 years of Cooley’s Burgers.

“I’m going to have to get some DNA and clone these girls,” she said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Two were injured when a vehicle rolled over in the median of Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon.
2 injured in fiery rollover on Interstate 59 in Jones County
A two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on U.S. 84 near the Calhoun community in Jones County...
2-vehicle wreck in Jones County Friday ties up U.S. 84 west
A Moselle couple lost their family pets Saturday when their kitchen caught fire
Family pets die in Moselle house fire Saturday
Body found burned inside SUV near Long Street
JPS ‘deeply saddened’ after student found dead in burned-out vehicle

Latest News

Jones County Fire Council's offers tips for grilling this summer
Jones County Fire Council is offering summer grilling tips
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Cooley's Burgers in Waynesboro picking up some positive pub
Electric companies already have hurricane plans in place
Electric companies already have hurricane plans in place
Hattiesburg enjoyed a Mother's Day festival for a 36th consecutive year
Hattiesburg enjoyed a Mother's Day festival for a 36th consecutive year