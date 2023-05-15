U.S. Air Force and Army ROTC host joint commissioning ceremony at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Air Force and nine Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadets were recently commissioned as second lieutenants at a ceremony on the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Hattiesburg campus.

At the ceremony, the USM Air Force ROTC (AFROTC) also commemorated its 50th Commissioning Class. They marked the occasion by inviting USM alum Lt. Col. Shelby Michael Townsend, USAF Ret., as the guest speaker. Townsend received his commission as a distinguished graduate of AFROTC Detachment 432′s first class in 1973 at Southern Miss.

“This commissioning class marks the 50th year that Southern Miss has hosted an Air Force ROTC detachment ceremony that has commissioned second lieutenants into the United States Air Force,” said Lt. Col. Sheena Puleali’i, the director of aerospace studies at USM. “The fact that a cadet from the detachment’s first commissioning class was here as the guest speaker made this moment even more special for our commissionees.”

The commissioning ceremony marked the beginning of the cadets’ careers as they moved on to lead and serve as second lieutenants for the Army or U.S. Air Force.

“This ceremony is the culmination of four years of hard work,” said LTC. E. Walker Nordan Jr., the director of military science at USM. “Our Cadre team is honored to announce that this year all of our commissionees received their first choice of service component, with eight choosing to serve on active duty and one choosing to continue service in the Mississippi Army National Guard.”

Nordan went on to emphasize that this year’s class is among the best in the nation and that the accolades bestowed exemplify the high-caliber level of training the cadets received here at Southern Miss.

“I’m particularly honored to announce that 2nd Lt. Dylan Miller is the first officer to be commissioned as an Army Special Operations Forces Selectee, selected for future service in the Psychological Operations Regiment,” said Nordan. “Additionally, four cadets were recognized by U.S. Army Cadet Command as “Distinguished Military Graduates,” including 2nd Lt. Peyton Kahl, 2nd Lt. Aaron Lovelace, 2nd Lt. Dylan Miller and 2nd Lt. Havens Wise. This is an honor awarded to only the top 10% of commissionees in the nation.”

Puleali’i also commended Air Force ROTC cadets for their hard work over the course of their college careers. She said that this year’s class stands out for their “Sothern Miss Grit,” as they successfully maintained Air Force discipline and physical standards despite the sacrifice it entailed.

“What separates these graduating cadets apart from their peers that didn’t finish the program is discipline; the discipline needed to meet with cadets after class when extra practice is needed; the discipline to maintain a healthy diet; the discipline to wake up in time to attend 6:00 a.m. physical training sessions twice a week…every week,” said Puleali’i. “The added responsibilities for an Air Force ROTC Cadet can be time-consuming, but with great work and sacrifice comes great reward.”

2nd Lt. Christian Rapetti, a native of Petal and a computer science graduate, said that it is surreal for him to see his dream become a reality.

“Becoming a second lieutenant means the world to me,” said Rapetti. “I don’t think I’ve ever worked harder to accomplish something. This has been a four-year-long process, and it is kind of surreal to see all that work finally create what was just a dream that long ago into something real.

“During my time in Air Force ROTC, I held different leadership positions, including being a flight commander - where I was able to be a hands-on instructor - and cadet wing commander - where I was able to take a step back and oversee the whole detachment. However, my favorite part of my ROTC experience has been being able to serve as a teacher for the underclassmen. It sparked a passion for teaching and instructing that I never knew that I had.

“It was challenging to find a balance with pursuing my major and ROTC, but I believe it helped develop me into the leader I am today. I can apply a lot of the lessons learned into my academics and all across my life.”

2nd Lt. Jacob Maxon, a native of Petal and a criminal justice graduate, said he never originally planned to become an officer but is proud of ultimately finding his way into the program.

“I never really planned on going to college right out of high school, so I’m glad I had a mentor who pushed me to apply for the National Army ROTC scholarship my senior year,” said Maxon. “Thankfully, I was awarded a three-year scholarship, which was extended thanks to the commitment I showed upon my first semester as a freshman at Southern Miss. I’m glad I chose this career path because it has opened doors and provided great opportunities for my family and my future. I only hope I can pay it forward by being the best leader I can be for my soldiers and to be able to inspire and motivate them along the way, passing down all the knowledge I have and will continue to learn.”

Commissioning Cadets included:

Army:

2nd Lt. Kyle Bennett (Selma, AL) - B.I.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies / Commissioned into U.S. Army Active Duty as an engineer officer

2nd Lt. Phillip Bertrand (New Orleans, LA) - B.S. in Sports Management / Commissioned into U.S. Army Active Duty as an ordnance officer

2nd Lt. Peyton Kahl (Albany, LA) - B.S.N. in Nursing / Commissioned into U.S. Army Active Duty as a nursing officer (Distinguished Military Graduate)

2nd Lt. Aaron Lovelace (Hattiesburg, MS) - B.S.N. in Nursing / Commissioned into U.S. Army Active Duty as a nursing officer (Distinguished Military Graduate)

2nd Lt. Ray Mallisham (Daphne, AL) - B.S.B.A. in Accounting / Commissioned into U.S. Army Active Duty as a finance officer

2nd Lt. Jacob Maxon (Petal, MS) - B.A. in Criminal Justice / Commissioned into U.S. Army Active Duty as a military police officer

2nd Lt. Jalen McMeans (Gautier, MS) - B.A. in Spanish / Commissioned into U.S. Army Active Duty as a transportation officer

2nd Lt. Dylan Miller (Petal, MS) - B.S.B.A. in Entrepreneurship / Commissioned into U.S. Army Active Duty as a military intelligence officer and detailed to field artillery (Distinguished Military Graduate)

2nd Havens Wise (Vancleave, MS) - B.S. in Kinesiology / Commissioned into U.S. Army National Guard as an engineer officer (Distinguished Military Graduate)

Air Force:

2nd Lt. Logan Lando (Brandon, MS) - B.S. in Kinesiology / Commissioned into the U.S. Air Force as an aerospace physiologist

2nd Lt. Noel Parrett (Kokomo, MS) - B.A. in Business Management / Commissioned into the U.S. Air Force as a pilot

2nd Lt. Christian Rapetti (Petal, MS) - B.A. in Computer Science/ Commissioned into the U.S. Air Force as a combat systems officer

2nd Mert Sahin (Cedar Park, TX) - B.A. in Computer Science / Commissioned into the U.S. Air Force as a cyberspace operations officer

