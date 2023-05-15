Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sumrall woman sentenced for 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband

Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of...
Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of methamphetamine, which is to run concurrently with the 40-year sentence for second-degree murder.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband.

15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces 33-year-old Holly Ann Mitchell was sentenced by Circuit Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald to 40 years in prison - the maximum penalty under the law – for the murder of Shawn Mitchell.

Holly Mitchell was convicted by jury verdict on April 12 of second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine as charged in the indictment. She was accused of shooting and killing her husband on January 4, 2019, at their residence in Columbia.

McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of methamphetamine, which is to run concurrently with the 40-year sentence for second-degree murder.

33-year-old Holly Ann Mitchell of Sumrall
33-year-old Holly Ann Mitchell of Sumrall(Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Holly Mitchell’s trial had been moved to Pearl River County at her request, and the sentencing was also conducted in Poplarville.

The district attorney’s office said some family members and friends of both the victim and the defendant had written letters to the judge, and family members for both addressed the court before the imposition of sentence. Holly Mitchell was also offered the opportunity by McDonald to address the court before sentencing, but she declined.

On behalf of the family of Shawn Mitchell, the district attorney’s office said it is pleased with the sentence given by the court and believes it is just and appropriate based on the facts of the case.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest
Mother's Day music festival turns Lumberton into huge traffic mess
Major traffic problems accompany blues/soul show in Lumberton
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’
Two were injured when a vehicle rolled over in the median of Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon.
2 injured in fiery rollover on Interstate 59 in Jones County

Latest News

Have you seen this scooter?
Scooter reported stolen in Jones Co.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, an unidentified man with a tattoo on his upper...
HPD: Man wanted for stealing Kawasaki motorcycle from home this month
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
The Historic Eureka School is located at 410 E. Sixth Street.
‘Rainbows and Tornadoes: The Mystical World of Branch’ art exhibit set to open June 2 at Historic Eureka School