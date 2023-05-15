Sumrall woman sentenced for 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband.

15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces 33-year-old Holly Ann Mitchell was sentenced by Circuit Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald to 40 years in prison - the maximum penalty under the law – for the murder of Shawn Mitchell.

Holly Mitchell was convicted by jury verdict on April 12 of second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine as charged in the indictment. She was accused of shooting and killing her husband on January 4, 2019, at their residence in Columbia.

McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of methamphetamine, which is to run concurrently with the 40-year sentence for second-degree murder.

33-year-old Holly Ann Mitchell of Sumrall (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Holly Mitchell’s trial had been moved to Pearl River County at her request, and the sentencing was also conducted in Poplarville.

The district attorney’s office said some family members and friends of both the victim and the defendant had written letters to the judge, and family members for both addressed the court before the imposition of sentence. Holly Mitchell was also offered the opportunity by McDonald to address the court before sentencing, but she declined.

On behalf of the family of Shawn Mitchell, the district attorney’s office said it is pleased with the sentence given by the court and believes it is just and appropriate based on the facts of the case.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.