Scooter reported stolen in Jones Co.

Have you seen this scooter?
Have you seen this scooter?(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a reported stolen scooter.

According to JCSD, a silver 2001 Honda Reflex scooter was reported stolen from the 600 block of Poole Creek Road sometime between May 4 and May 5.

Anyone with information on the location of this stolen motor scooter or the person(s) responsible for the theft is asked to call JCSD at (601)-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP (7867).

