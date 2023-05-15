Scooter reported stolen in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a reported stolen scooter.

According to JCSD, a silver 2001 Honda Reflex scooter was reported stolen from the 600 block of Poole Creek Road sometime between May 4 and May 5.

Anyone with information on the location of this stolen motor scooter or the person(s) responsible for the theft is asked to call JCSD at (601)-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP (7867).

