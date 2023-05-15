Saturday’s postal service food drive a success

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the United States Postal Service in the Pine Belt did some seriously heavy lifting Saturday.

In coordination with the National Association of Letter carriers’ ‘Stamp Out Hunger” food drive, Pine Belt postal workers collected more than 23 1/2 tons of food for distribution among six, local food pantries/food banks/non-profit organizations.

The letter carriers collected food left out in a grocery sack near residents’ mailboxes.

Pine Belt postal workers gathered around 47,200 pounds of food Saturday.

The food will be given to six nonprofits, including:

Christian Services

Edwards Street Fellowship Center

Petal Children’s Task Force

Salvation Army

Good Samaritan

The Glory House.

