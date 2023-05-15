Win Stuff
Saturday’s postal service food drive a success

Postal workers collect more than 23 tons of food Saturday
By Cam Bonelli
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the United States Postal Service in the Pine Belt did some seriously heavy lifting Saturday.

In coordination with the National Association of Letter carriers’ ‘Stamp Out Hunger” food drive, Pine Belt postal workers collected more than 23 1/2 tons of food for distribution among six, local food pantries/food banks/non-profit organizations.

The letter carriers collected food left out in a grocery sack near residents’ mailboxes.

Pine Belt postal workers gathered around 47,200 pounds of food Saturday.

The food will be given to six nonprofits, including:

  • Christian Services
  • Edwards Street Fellowship Center
  • Petal Children’s Task Force
  • Salvation Army
  • Good Samaritan
  • The Glory House.

