‘Rainbows and Tornadoes: The Mystical World of Branch’ art exhibit set to open June 2 at Historic Eureka School

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sixth Street Museum District’s Historic Eureka School is getting ready to host an art exhibit this summer.

The school will be home to Rainbows and Tornadoes: The Mystical World of Branch from June 2 through Aug. 25.

Guests who attend the exhibit will escape into the mind of Al Branch, a multi-media artist who has created portraitures, abstracts, genre art, naturalistic wildlife and book illustrations. The exhibit will highlight Branch’s nature-inspired illustrations full of narrative details.

“Mr. Branch’s use of bold and vibrant colors pieces together a mesmerizing experience,” said Latoya Norman, director of museums. ”His artwork is not only beautiful but (also) conveys an inspiring message about the power of unity. I know that our guests will be captivated by the beautiful scenes in each painting.”

The exhibit will also include colorful illustrations from Branch’s unpublished book, “Tommy John and the Rainbow Tornado,” which is about a young boy who gets swept up by a tornado into a magical world full of rainbow colors and thrilling adventures.

“Branch’s illustrations beautifully represent childhood innocence, imagination and whimsy,” said Monica Rowell, collection and exhibition specialist with the Sixth Street Museum District.

Rainbows and Tornadoes: The Mystical World of Branch will be open to the public at no cost on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment.

An opening reception for the art exhibition will be held Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m.

