Pine Belt law enforcement honors fallen officers during Police Week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Founded in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy, the annual Police Officers Memorial Week is a time of special recognition to honor officers that lost their lives while in the line of duty.

The week falls every year on the week of May 15 - Peace Officers Memorial Day - and is commonly known as “Police Week.”

Various law enforcement agencies around the Pine Belt issued statements on Monday to urge citizens to remember the fallen officers in their communities.

“The individuals we recognize today are heroes!” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “Not because they died, but because they were willing to make this sacrifice each and every day they put on the uniform and went out to serve. “

In Hattiesburg, officials announced that all flags at city facilities would fly at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“As we go throughout the week, please remember these officers, their families and those who continue to serve and protect our community,” reads a statement from the City of Hattiesburg.

Local events for Police Week will include:

Tuesday, May 16: Laurel - United Way’s Breakfast with the Blue on Tuesday, May 16, at the United Way Chisholm Center on West Oak Street from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Wednesday, May 17: Hattiesburg - Pine Belt Area Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony (Live-streamed on the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page)

Friday, May 19: Hattiesburg - #PaintHBURGBlue social media campaign

If you know of other Police Week events in your community, please send them to info@wdam.com.

In Mississippi’s history, 331 law enforcement officers and seven K9 officers have lost their lives in the line of duty. Eight of these officers killed over the last year will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The following list includes fallen law enforcement officers from the Pine Belt:

Bassfield Police Department

Marshal Virgil B. Stamps (November 13, 1913)

Columbia Police Department

Wayne Grant Henebry (May 8, 1989)

Billy Doyle Patterson (May 8, 1989)

Leonard Conerely (December 7, 1978)

Covington County Sheriff’s Office

James Asaph Robertson (January 30, 1906)

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office

John R. Klem III (September 15, 1985)

Johnny B. Watts (December 15, 1976)

Fredrick “Cotton” Humphrey (March 26, 1965)

Stewart G. Coates (March 23, 1933)

Howard Lee Hagwood (October 1, 1927)

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Murdock McInnis McIntosh (December 24, 1924)

Hattiesburg Police Department

Benjamen J. Deen (May 9, 2015)

Liquori Tate (May 9, 2015)

K9 Nero (June 20, 2012)

Jackie Dole Sherrill (December 31, 1984)

David Anthony (May 23, 1973)

Jessie James Everett (March 9, 1952)

M.W. Vinson Jr. (March 9, 1952)

Heidelberg Police Department

Lawrence Dale Coker (January 2, 1981)

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

Buford R. Bunch (April 16, 1966)

James Garfield Pugh (August 24, 1929)

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas Patrick Barnes (April 10, 2021)

Thomas W. Bourne (February 21, 1997)

James P. Rutland (February 21, 1997)

Jones County Sheriff’s Department

Glen Randall “Randy” Chancellor (February 28, 2001)

Marion County Sheriff’s Department

Edgar Allen Harrell (June 2, 1997)

Jerry Bryant (January 5, 1984)

James Vardman Polk (April 22, 1960)

Mize Police Department

Ralph Dean (November 1, 1988)

Prentiss Police Department

Ronald W. Jones (December 26, 2001)

Raleigh Police Department

Emmett Paul Morris (May 17, 2018)

Richton Police Department

William Lawrence Dunnam (April 21, 1921)

B.M. Millstead (April 17, 1920)

Smith County Sheriff’s Office

John R. Hull (December 25, 1935)

William S. Burns (March 25, 1937)

Taylorsville Police Department

Glenn Bond, Jr. (October 24, 1978)

Waynesboro Police Department

James Calvin “Jamie” Walker (September 28, 2005)

To learn more about these officers and their service to the Pine Belt, visit the Officer Down Memorial Page website.

