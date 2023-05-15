More afternoon thunderstorms over the next several days

Showers and thunderstorms will continue over the next few hours. Storms will fade out this evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s overnight with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will start off with sunshine, but scattered thunderstorms are expected to fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms will fire up in the afternoon on Wednesday. Highs will top out into the mid 80s.

Rain chances will go down for Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly of us will stay dry, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms return for your weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

