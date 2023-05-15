Win Stuff
Major traffic problems accompany blues/soul show in Lumberton

Lumberton turned into one, big traffic jam Sunday
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A much anticipated Mother’s Day blues and soul music festival turned many of the streets of Lumberton into parking lots.

Where traffic has reportedly been jammed bumper-to-bumper on Highway 13 since this morning, leaving many Pine Belt Drivers stuck for hours.

The trouble started near Garrett Drive and continued into the Downtown area, all the way to 9th Street at one point.

At the center of the traffic jam, I H Bass Jr Memorial Airport, where the Ultimate Mother’s Day Blues and Soul Fest kicked off this morning.

With people parking on the edges of roadways and walking to the festival site at the airport east of downtown, traffic was brought to a virtual standstill.

WDAM 7 had been monitoring the snarl, watching the Mississippi Department of Transportation website throughout the day.

The website consistently showed a dark, red lines along Mississippi 13, indicating very heavy traffic.

How heavy?

When WDAM 7 multi-media journalist Trey Howard attempted to get near to assess the situation firsthand, he could not get out of his vehicle.

Cars were parked along the road miles away from the event.

As the day wound down, the traffic slowly began to clear.

