Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Lawmaker says his staff was attacked with a bat

Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers in U.S. Rep Gerry Connolly's office were attacked with a baseball bat.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A member of the House of Representatives said that someone attacked his staff with a baseball bat at a district office in northern Virginia on Monday.

In a statement posted on social media, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said someone went to his district office in Fairfax, Virginia, and asked for him before assaulting staff members.

Two have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect is in police custody.

Connolly commended the police response and said he is focusing on getting his staff the care they need.

“I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Two were injured when a vehicle rolled over in the median of Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon.
2 injured in fiery rollover on Interstate 59 in Jones County
Southeastern Baptist College graduates largest class
Southeastern Baptist College graduates largest class
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’
A Moselle couple lost their family pets Saturday when their kitchen caught fire
Family pets die in Moselle house fire Saturday

Latest News

Baby names gaining popularity in the 21st century
A federal appeals court ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man to...
Qualified Immunity: State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage
Officers shot a hostage to stop a suspected killer. Qualified immunity shielded them from liability.
Four Air Force and nine Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets were recently commissioned...
U.S. Air Force and Army ROTC host joint commissioning ceremony at Southern Miss