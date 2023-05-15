Win Stuff
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest

Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) hit a major milestone after police in Alabama apprehended the 400th individual on the Jones County “Most Wanted” list.

According to the JCSD, police in Foley, AL, arrested Jennifer Davenport on May 9 after a routine traffic stop revealed she had an outstanding bench warrant from the Jones County Circuit Court. The warrant was for one charge of failure to comply with pre-trial on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. She also had an outstanding indictment from 2015 for burglary and other unspecified charges.

The sheriff’s department said Foley police held Davenport at the Baldwin County jail at JCSD’s request. She later went before a Baldwin County judge and signed a waiver of extradition on May 10 and was transported back to Jones County by Jones County Sheriff’s Department Court Services deputies. She is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial court appearance.

Davenport is the 400th JCSD “Most Wanted” subject taken into custody since March 5, 2020, when the JCSD website went live and “Most Wanted” subjects began appearing on the site.

“We have been diligent in pursuing those individuals with active warrants who are listed as ‘Most Wanted,’” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Our Court Services Division, under the leadership of Sergeant Lance Williams, is working hard each and every day to bring in those who are on our ‘Most Wanted’ list. If you are appearing on our ‘Most Wanted’ list, my best advice is to just come turn yourself in.”

Residents can view the JCSD “Most Wanted” list on the department website at www.jonesso.com by clicking the “Most Wanted” tab.

