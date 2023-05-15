Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones Co. remembers Deputy Chancellor on Peace Officers Memorial Day

Deputy Glenn Randall “Randy” Chancellor was killed while on duty on Feb. 28, 2001.
Deputy Glenn Randall “Randy” Chancellor was killed while on duty on Feb. 28, 2001.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual Peace Officers Memorial Day falls on May 15th each year and pays tribute to the brave local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.  

In Jones County, the sheriff’s department took time on Monday to honor the life, service and sacrifice of Deputy Glenn Randall “Randy” Chancellor.

Chancellor was 48 years old when he was killed by a drunk driver that struck his patrol car on February 28, 2001. Despite his attempt to move out of the vehicle’s path, the driver hit Chancellor head-on while traveling on the wrong side of the road at a high rate of speed. Chancellor was responding to a call at the time of the collision.

The driver, who had a .27 Blood Alcohol Concentration, was convicted of charges related to the crash and sentenced to 15 months in prison, 15 months of house arrest and five years probation.

Chancellor was survived by his wife and two daughters.

Breakfast with the Blue will be held at the United Way Chisholm Center on West Oak Street from...
Breakfast with the Blue will be held at the United Way Chisholm Center on West Oak Street from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday.(Jones County Sheriff Department)

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will participate in the United Way’s Breakfast with the Blue on Tuesday, May 16, at the United Way Chisholm Center on West Oak Street from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Since 1791, over 20,000 law enforcement officers in the U.S. have been killed while on duty. Their names are engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Two were injured when a vehicle rolled over in the median of Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon.
2 injured in fiery rollover on Interstate 59 in Jones County
Southeastern Baptist College graduates largest class
Southeastern Baptist College graduates largest class
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’
A Moselle couple lost their family pets Saturday when their kitchen caught fire
Family pets die in Moselle house fire Saturday

Latest News

Jennifer Davenport was the 400th individual arrested on the Jones County "Most Wanted" list.
Jones County hits major milestone with 400th “Most Wanted” arrest
Mother's Day music festival turns Lumberton into huge traffic mess
Major traffic problems accompany blues/soul show in Lumberton
Mother's Day music festival turns Lumberton into huge traffic mess
Lumberton turned into one, big traffic jam Sunday
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’