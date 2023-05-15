Win Stuff
HPD: Man wanted for stealing Kawasaki motorcycle from home this month

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, an unidentified man with a tattoo on his upper...
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, an unidentified man with a tattoo on his upper left arm stole the motorcycle.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is wanted in a Hattiesburg burglary investigation after stealing a motorcycle earlier this month.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, an unidentified man with a tattoo on his upper left arm stole a green 2006 Kawasaki KLR650 motorcycle from Estelle Street Monday, May 8, 2023.

Police said the tag on the motorcycle reads MCB 0026 with a VIN of JKAKLEA136DA22982.

If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, his whereabouts or the whereabouts of the motorcycle, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7687).

Caption

