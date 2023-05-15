Win Stuff
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica

Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - TV chef Guy Fieri is bringing Flavortown to the Mid-South.

Guy will open Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar at Horseshoe Tunica this summer.

The menu will feature his American-style cuisine, including sandwiches, burgers, desserts and the famous trash can nachos.

“We’re thrilled to add Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar to our culinary lineup on property,” said Derrick Madison, SVP & General Manager of Horseshoe Tunica. “We’re confident that our guests will love what Guy has to offer and we can’t wait to bring the flavor to Mississippi.”

The restaurant will be located on the main casino floor across from the World Series of Poker room.

