Grilling Safety Tips for the summer

Grilling safety tips for the summer offered by Jones County Fire Council
Grilling safety tips for the summer offered by Jones County Fire Council(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -According to the Jones County Fire Council, 8,900 home fires were related to the use of grills.

With summer coming up, here are some tips from the Jones County Fire Council that they advise be followed:

  • Be mindful of the placement of your grill
  • Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away
  • Keep your grill clean
  • If you smell a leak, evacuate the premises and call 911.

“The first thing is, ‘What’s the wind doing?’” Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner said. “What is the wind projected to be during the time that you’re going to be burning?

“The other main thing is. ‘How much rainfall have we had’ Is it really really super dry outside?’ and then if the answer is yes, and it is windy, then you may want to reconsider says,

If a fire does occur, the Jones County Fire Council advises a call to 911.

