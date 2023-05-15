Farm to Table: Lemon garlic shrimp

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

Two tablespoons of butter, divided

One tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil

One pound of medium shrimp peeled and deveined

One lemon, thinly sliced, plus juice of one lemon

Three cloves of minced garlic

One teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes

Kosher salt

Two tablespoons of dry white wine (or water)

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Directions

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt one tablespoon of butter and olive oil.

Add shrimp, lemon slices, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes, and season with salt.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp is pink and opaque, about three minutes per side.

Remove from heat and stir in remaining butter, lemon juice and white wine. Season with salt and garnish with parsley before serving.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.