Farm to Table: Lemon garlic shrimp

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

  • Two tablespoons of butter, divided
  • One tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil
  • One pound of medium shrimp peeled and deveined
  • One lemon, thinly sliced, plus juice of one lemon
  • Three cloves of minced garlic
  • One teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes
  • Kosher salt
  • Two tablespoons of dry white wine (or water)
  • Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Directions

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt one tablespoon of butter and olive oil.

Add shrimp, lemon slices, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes, and season with salt.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp is pink and opaque, about three minutes per side.

Remove from heat and stir in remaining butter, lemon juice and white wine. Season with salt and garnish with parsley before serving.

