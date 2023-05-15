Win Stuff
Electric cooperatives prepare for hurricane season; suggest customers do as well

By Hannah Hayes
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -As hurricane season approaches, electric companies already have plans in place.

That same foresight should apply to not only businesses and companies all across the Pine Belt, but customers and consumers at home as well.

Companies such as Dixie Electric Power Association are preparing through communication plans so that if tragedy strikes in the Pine Belt, they will be ready to help.

“We do have a crisis communication plan, as well as an emergency response plan,” Dixie Electric’s Amanda Miller said. “So when those storms are out there brewing, we are prepared.

“We meet. We have an agenda ready so we are ready, boots on the ground, the second that we are safely able to.”

If a hurricane is forecast to be heading this way, cooperatives also are gathering supplies such as water, ice and special equipment.

The supplies are not only for their employees, but for other cooperatives/volunteers who may help and stay for several days if the event is major.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1, so have your hurricane preparedness plans ready to go in advance.

