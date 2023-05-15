Win Stuff
36th Annual Mother’s Day Blues Festival held in Hattiesburg

By Kyra Lampley
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A little food, a lot of blues, a good day.

Hot, but a good day.

The 36th annual Mother’s Day Blues Festival was held Sunday at the Hattiesburg Fairgrounds and the people attending were given a live musical treat.

I am absolutely enjoying it,” festival attendee Joyce Martin. “I’m pleased to be here on this Mother’s Day.

“I think Mother’s Day is one of the greatest days, other than Easter, and one of the greatest days to be here alive. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! You’re not here, but you’re still happy in my heart.”

Festival goers could enjoy various food trucks or opt to do their own grilling.

Sumrall native Sharon Moore she was enjoying herself despite Sunday becoming one of the first, distinctly hot days of 2023 that foreshadowed the summer to come.

“I feel good,” Moore said. “It’s hot out here, but I feel good. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers.”

Another Pine Belt resident expressed her gratitude for the festivities.

“I am feeling really good on this Mother’s Day because God has allowed me to see so many years with my 3 and my grands,” Cheryl Fluker said.. “So, it is a blessing to be here on this Mother’s Day,”

