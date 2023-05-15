05/15 Ryan’s “Misty” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another familiar week lies ahead as we continue our considerably warmer-than-average weather and “summertime” pattern. It’s going to be downright hot later today with a high of 93 and a heat index in the low 100s. That also means more frustratingly “random” afternoon showers and thunderstorms, though for today at least it seems we’ll see fewer than we averaged last week. They should also trend on the weaker side, with no severe threat for at least the next three days. That doesn’t mean one couldn’t be added as we saw a couple of times last week, but generally this week’s will be much more heating driven instead of heating-supported. That means things will still get hot enough to produce a shower or two on its own, but last week there were a few other features that helped out. So, still expect to see a few showers or thunderstorms for the next few days, just fewer of them at first. Chances jump from today’s 20% to 40% tomorrow and 50% for Wednesday due to a cold front that won’t do much cooling, but will clear the skies for a couple of sunny days to finish off this week.

That’s when the next front moves in, right now looking like it’ll give us a quick pop of activity Saturday before clearing things out again for the weekend and the start of next week.

