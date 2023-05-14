Win Stuff
Pre-Mother’s Day community cookout held Saturday

Pre-Mother's Day community cookout held Saturday
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Families from across the Pine Belt gathered at Chain Park in Hattiesburg Saturday for a pre-Mother’s Day cookout.

The event featured crawfish and ribs, games for kids and time spent with one another.

The idea was to not only get mothers out and celebrate them, but also bring the community together for a free and fun event.

“Something we wanted to do for Mother’s Day, for all of the mothers,” said Demond Jenkins, owner of Mr. Smellgood’s Kitchen. “We just got together, me and Beelo’s Bugs and decided to do a family event, something to bring everybody out to have fun, share for the public.”

Saturday may have been the inaugural pre Mother’s Day cookout, but both Jenkins and Beelo’s Bugs owner Robert Evans said it won’t be the last, and are planning on even bigger event next year.

“Kids, family, mothers,” Evans said. “We’re trying to get the mothers out, its pre-mother’s day cookout. So, we would like all the mothers come out, enjoy themselves, bring the kids, the family, it’s like a family reunion.”

