Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.(Jones County Sheriff's Department Public Information Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forwarded from Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida man considered missing by his family made his last known stop Wednesday at a Laurel gas station.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department forwarded social media posts Sunday from Francisco Caraballo’s daughter, asking for help in locating her 50-year-old father.

The daughter, Thaiz Alice of Dade City, Fla., said her father was on his way back from San Antonio, Texas.

“His last transaction was in Laurel, Mississippi, in a Shell gas station (Wednesday) at 10:30 p.m.

Caraballo drives a two-toned Ford pickup truck, white with gold trim.

Anyone with any information on Caraballo is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at (601) 425-4711 or the Jones County Sheriff’s Department6 at (602) 425-3147.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were injured when a vehicle rolled over in the median of Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon.
2 injured in fiery rollover on Interstate 59 in Jones County
A two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on U.S. 84 near the Calhoun community in Jones County...
2-vehicle wreck in Jones County Friday ties up U.S. 84 west
A Moselle couple lost their family pets Saturday when their kitchen caught fire
Family pets die in Moselle house fire Saturday
Body found burned inside SUV near Long Street
JPS ‘deeply saddened’ after student found dead in burned-out vehicle
Byron Young, West Jones
West Jones grad Byron Young heads to Las Vegas with a chip on his shoulder

Latest News

Pre-Mother's Day cookout held Saturday at Chain Park
Pre-Mother’s Day community cookout held Saturday
Southeastern Baptist College graduates largest class
Southeastern Baptist College graduates largest class
Pre-Mother's Day cookout held Saturday at Chain Park
Pre-Mother's Day community cookout held Saturday
Southeastern Baptist College graduates largest class
Southeastern Baptist College graduates largest class