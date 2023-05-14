Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Zoo’s final ‘Brunch with Bertie’ held on Mother’s Day

Final "Brunch with Bertie" held on Mother's Day
Final "Brunch with Bertie" held on Mother's Day(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo hosted its final “Brunch with Bertie” Sunday, entwining the finale with Mother’s Day.

Guests were able to enjoy a brunch with their mothers and see the zoo’s giraffes, Bertie and Sue Ellen.

The morning also offered up surprises, with each mother receiving a yellow rose and Mo the sloth paying a visit.

“Special shout out to Bertie and Sue Ellen,” said Demetric Kelly, Hattiesburg Zoo director of Guest Services/Retail. “So, they got a chance to see all the moms here and for Mother’s Day.

“it’s been a really good turnout. Everyone seems to be enjoying the event itself. It’s pretty warm (Sunday), and so the overlook is providing a lot of great shade for everyone that’s here.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were injured when a vehicle rolled over in the median of Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon.
2 injured in fiery rollover on Interstate 59 in Jones County
A two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on U.S. 84 near the Calhoun community in Jones County...
2-vehicle wreck in Jones County Friday ties up U.S. 84 west
A Moselle couple lost their family pets Saturday when their kitchen caught fire
Family pets die in Moselle house fire Saturday
Body found burned inside SUV near Long Street
JPS ‘deeply saddened’ after student found dead in burned-out vehicle
Byron Young, West Jones
West Jones grad Byron Young heads to Las Vegas with a chip on his shoulder

Latest News

Hattiesburg Zoo wraps up 'Brunch with Bertie' program on Mother's Day
Hattiesburg Zoo wraps up 'Brunch with Bertie' program on Mother's Day
Farmers markets bloom as weather warms
Farmer’s Market welcomed warmer weather, opened its doors Saturday
Farmers markets bloom as weather warms
Farmers markets blooming as weather warms
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station