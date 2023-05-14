Hattiesburg Zoo’s final ‘Brunch with Bertie’ held on Mother’s Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo hosted its final “Brunch with Bertie” Sunday, entwining the finale with Mother’s Day.

Guests were able to enjoy a brunch with their mothers and see the zoo’s giraffes, Bertie and Sue Ellen.

The morning also offered up surprises, with each mother receiving a yellow rose and Mo the sloth paying a visit.

“Special shout out to Bertie and Sue Ellen,” said Demetric Kelly, Hattiesburg Zoo director of Guest Services/Retail. “So, they got a chance to see all the moms here and for Mother’s Day.

“it’s been a really good turnout. Everyone seems to be enjoying the event itself. It’s pretty warm (Sunday), and so the overlook is providing a lot of great shade for everyone that’s here.”

