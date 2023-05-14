Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the 60s. Pop up showers are possible as we go throughout the evening. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be partly cloudy.

Monday temperatures will rise into the high 80s to low 90s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be mostly sunny and clear throughout the morning, but showers are expected in the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s across the area. Skies will mostly be cloudy and there is a 60% chance for rain in the afternoon hours. Thunderstorms are possible.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s across the Pine Belt. There is a 60% chance for showers in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 60′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 80′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a 30% chance for rain in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be into the mid to high 60′s across the Pine Belt.

