Farmer’s Market welcomed warmer weather, opened its doors Saturday

By Hannah Hayes
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Warmer weather is sticking around and that means Farmer’s Markets are blooming.

The Farmers Market in Forrest County features 30 vendors. Indoors!

“We seemed to have seen a lot of new faces around the market,” said marketing manager Payton Gagliano. “We’ve been doing some outdoor events, along with out indoor vendors.”

The Forrest County Market sells a variety of items, from tulips to veggies, from sweet treats to pork rinds.

“Come on out,” said Forrest County Farmers Market vendor James Saucier. “It’s fresh. It’s homemade. It’s a really good thing.

“We’d be glad to have anyone (who) would want to come. We enjoy the customers.”

The Forrest County Farmers Market plans to host outdoor events throughout the next several months.”

