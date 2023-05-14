Win Stuff
Another rainy week here in the Pine Belt

By Hannah Hayes
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the 60s. Pop-up showers are possible as we go throughout the evening. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be partly cloudy.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the high 80s to low 90s across the pine belt. Overall, skies will be mostly sunny and clear throughout the day but showers are expected in the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday we will see temperatures into the high 60s and low 70s across the area. The skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a 40% chance for rain.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the high 80s to low 90s across the area. There is a 30% chance for showers in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 60′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 80′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a 40% chance for rain in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be into the mid to high 60′s across the Pine Belt.

