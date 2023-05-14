3rd ‘Farm to Fork Ride or Run’ raises $85K for Extra Table

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 1,700 cyclists, runners and walkers from 17 different states gathered Saturday to raise money to feed hungry people across Mississippi.

It was all part of the third annual “Farm to Fork Ride or Run.”

“It’s just fun,” said Raymond Robbins, a race participant from Columbia. “I love the half-marathon distance and this is always fun.

“It’s for a good cause to feed hungry people.”

The event was headquartered at the Barn at Bridlewood in Lamar County.

It featured three. different long-distance bicycle races and three running events, including a half-marathon, a 10-K and a 5-K.

The event was a fundraiser for Extra Table, a non-profit that raises funds to stock dozens of food pantries and soup kitchens across the state.

“Our partners, the participants, the athletes, believe in the work Extra Table does, which allows us to grow this race,,” said Martha Allen, Extra Table executive director. “The first year was 700 (participants), the second year was 1,100, and this year, it’s almost 1,700 runners, bikers.”

This year’s event also included a high-speed cycle race through downtown Hattiesburg Friday night.

“It’s for a great cause and it’s a lot of fun, they know how to put on a race here,” said Mandy Lea, a race participant from Baton Rouge, La. “It was amazing last year, it’s even better this year.”

