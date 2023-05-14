Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 injured in fiery rollover on Interstate 59 in Jones County

Two injured in rollover on Interstate 59 Saturday
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when the vehicle they were traveling in left Interstate 59, rolled over in the median and caught fire,

At 1:46 p.m. Saturday, Moselle and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the site of the accident just north of the Mile Marker 76 exit I-59.

On arrival, firefighters found the vehicle overturned and in flames.

Two occupants had escaped the vehicle prior to the firefighters’ arrival and were in the care of Emserv Ambulance Service personnel.

One had sustained minor injuries and the other suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the emergency department.

The pair also were assisted by a Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department firefighter who happened to be in the area and stopped to help.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers also were at the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Body found burned inside SUV near Long Street
JPS ‘deeply saddened’ after student found dead in burned-out vehicle
Family members believe more remains of Rasheem Carter have been found
Family members believe more remains of Rasheem Carter have been found
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
The suspect was given 20 years to serve.
Suspect sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Lamar Co.

Latest News

Nine Army ROTC cadets and four Air Force ROTC cadets were commissioned as second lieutenants in...
13 USM ROTC cadets commissioned as second lieutenants in Saturday ceremony
The third annual Farm to Fork Ride or Run raised more than $85,000 for Extra Table.
3rd ‘Farm to Fork Ride or Run’ raises $85K for Extra Table
Two injured in rollover on Interstate 59 Saturday
Two injured in rollover on Interstate 59 Saturday
A Moselle couple lost their family pets Saturday when their kitchen caught fire
Family pets die in Moselle house fire Saturday