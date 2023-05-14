13 USM ROTC cadets commissioned as second lieutenants in Saturday ceremony

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - 13 of our nation’s newest military officers are from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Saturday in a ceremony at Bennett Auditorium, nine Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets and four Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from USM were commissioned as second lieutenants.

Each new officer took the oath of office.

Family members or friends then pinned their new ranks on their uniforms and each new officer received their first salute.

USM’s Air Force ROTC was established in 1971.

“I’m so excited, I’ve been waiting for this moment for the last four years,” said second lieutenant Mert Sahin. He was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force as a cyberspace operations officer.

The Army ROTC at Southern Miss was activated in 1950.

“This has been one of the most pivotal points in my life, to grow as a person and as a leader,” said second lieutenant Peyton Kahl. She was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a nursing officer.

“I’m just really excited to be able to have this under wraps and go active duty and serve as an engineer officer,” said second lieutenant Kyle Bennett. He was commissioned into the U.S. Army as an engineer officer.

Nearly 1,700 cadets have been commissioned through the Southern Miss Army ROTC, while nearly 600 more cadets have received their commissions through USM’s Air Force ROTC.

