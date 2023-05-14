Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.(Sophia Hilmar)
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 1-year-old girl died after being struck by a train Saturday morning in Missouri.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the child was stationary on railroad tracks near Elm Street in Hardin, Missouri, shortly before 9 a.m.

No further details of the crash were available.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook saying it had worked a “tragic event” in Hardin.

The sheriff’s office also asked for prayers for all those affected and to respect their privacy.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were injured when a vehicle rolled over in the median of Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon.
2 injured in fiery rollover on Interstate 59 in Jones County
A two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on U.S. 84 near the Calhoun community in Jones County...
2-vehicle wreck in Jones County Friday ties up U.S. 84 west
A Moselle couple lost their family pets Saturday when their kitchen caught fire
Family pets die in Moselle house fire Saturday
Body found burned inside SUV near Long Street
JPS ‘deeply saddened’ after student found dead in burned-out vehicle
Byron Young, West Jones
West Jones grad Byron Young heads to Las Vegas with a chip on his shoulder

Latest News

Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann died Sunday, days after he was hospitalized with a medical...
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann, 45, dies days after suffering medical emergency
FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Moment of silence, bell tolling for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday