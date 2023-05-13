USM graduates take to the stage Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Hundreds of University of Southern Mississippi graduates crossed the stage at Reed Green Coliseum Friday.

“Well, of course, I’m feeling great,” Aalyiah Walker said. “I’m blessed, you know. Got to give it to God, baby. If it wasn’t for God and my support system, I wouldn’t be here.”

The Colleges of Business and Economic Development and Education and Human Sciences graduated Friday morning.

“Pretty excited,” said USM graduate Sunny Jo Young. “Worn out a little bit, but, overall, pretty excited.”

Friday afternoon, students in the College of Arts and Sciences, as well as the nursing and health professions received their degrees.

“I’m feeling great,” Jacorey Brown said. “I feel amazing. It’s a good feeling,. Lot of hard work, lot of dedication, lot of sleepless nights.”

The USM Gulf Coast campus will host commencement at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

