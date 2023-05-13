Tanner Hall strikes out 10 as USM extends win streak to 11 games

Southern Miss Sports Information

MONROE, La. (WDAM) - Carson Paetow celebrated his birthday in style Friday night.

The sophomore right fielder from Vancleave, Miss., delivered a two-run, sixth-inning single on his 21st birthday to break open a tie game iand help No. 25 Southern Miss to a Sun Belt Conference 8-4 win over the University of Louisiana-Monroe at Lou St. Amant Field.

The Golden Eagles (33-15 overall, 18-7 Sun Belt) won for a nation’s best 11-consecutive time.

With the score tied 1-1, Slade Wilks opened the sixth inning with a walk before going to third base on a Christopher Sargent double.

Sargent finished the game with three hits to improve his team-best hitting streak to 13 games.

After a strikeout, the Warhawks (16-33, 5-19) went to the bullpen after starter Nicholas Judice (2-3) held the visitors to a run on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

With two runners on, Reece Ewing walked to load the bases before Paetow drilled a shot to left field that scored both Wilks and Sargent.

Ewing later scored on a bases loaded walk, while Dustin Dickerson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to conclude the four-run frame as it took three Warhawk pitchers to complete the stanza.

Dickerson, who ended the game with four RBI, knocked in three more runs in the eighth inning with a bases-clearing double to make the score 8-2.

It was Dickerson’s 57th career double, putting him in a four-way tie for third place on the school’s career doubles list with Dylan Burdeaux (2014-17), Jarrett Hoffpauir (2002-04) and Kyle Logan (1994-77).

The Golden Eagles jumped out in front in the second inning on a solo home run by Sargent, who logged his 10th round-tripper of the year. It also marked Sargent’s 47th career homer, putting him third on the school’s career listing.

Tanner Hall (10-3) went seven innings for the Golden Eagles to capture the victory. Hall surrendered two runs on four hits with a pair of walks and 10 strikeouts ULM only managed a third-inning RBI groundout and an RBI double from Jarrett McDonald in the sixth.

Hall recorded his 20th career victory to move into 10th by himself on the Golden Eagle career chart.

Kros Sivley threw the final two innings and gave up two runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts, giving up a sacrifice fly to McDonald in the eighth and an RBI double to Matt Abshire in the ninth to finish the game.

The Sun Belt series continues with a 4 p.m. Saturday contest.

