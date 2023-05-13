Win Stuff
Family pets die in Moselle house fire Saturday

A Moselle couple lost their family pets Saturday when their kitchen caught fire
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Moselle couple lost their family pets in a Saturday afternoon fire.

The call came in at 2 p.m. Saturday, just when many Jones County volunteer fire department units already were deployed at the scene of a fiery rollover on Interstate 59.

In fact, several firefighters who were responding to the rollover were diverted to the structure fire at 112 Church Loop in Moselle.

More firefighters and equipment wound up in Moselle once fire personnel cleared the wreck on the interstate.

All told, first responders from Moselle, Southwest Jones, South Jones, Boggy and Ovett would help bring the house fire under control.

As personnel arrived on the scene, they firefighters found a single-story, wood-framed home with smoke billowing from the attic, especially near the center of the home. 

A Moselle couple lost their pets in a Saturday afternoon house fire.
Firefighters swiftly located the blaze in the kitchen area and the attic above, and after an aggressive interior fire attack, the fire was contained and extinguished.

Virtually the entire home sustained smoke damage, but firefighters were able to save the remainder of the home from fire damage.

The owners were not home at the time of the fire. A small dog and two parakeets who were in the home when the fire broke out died.

