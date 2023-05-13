DREAM of Hattiesburg raises funds during ‘A Night of Sweet Dreams’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A long-time, non-profit substance abuse prevention organization hosted a very tasty fundraiser in downtown Hattiesburg Friday night.

DREAM of Hattiesburg, Inc., held its 14th annual “A Night of Sweet Dreams” auction at the Hattiesburg Train Depot.

Nearly three dozen donated cakes and other baked good were featured in a live auction.

Another 20 donated items like paintings and rare record albums were offered in a silent auction.

The theme for the auction was “Back to the 80s.”

“DREAM of Hattiesburg services the southern region and we use this money to work in schools, we use the money for policy, but we also use the money for our partnership with the Hattiesburg Police Department, our tutoring program,” said Linda Vasquez, executive director of DREAM of Hattiesburg, Inc.

The organization hoped to raise about $10,000 from Friday’s event.

