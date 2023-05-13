2-vehicle wreck in Jones County Friday ties up U.S. 84 west

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision blocked U.S 84 west at the intersection with Mississippi 28 for a time Friday afternoon.

Shortly after lunch Friday, the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to report of a wreck on U.S. 84 and, upon arrival at the site, firefighters found the west lanes blocked by two vehicles with moderate damage.

One person sustained minor injuries. The other individual involved in the incident declined transport.

Traffic was significantly impacted while the scene was being cleared.

Both vehicles were inoperable and required towing.

Emserv, Jones County Sheriff Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.