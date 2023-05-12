William Carey University Class of 2023 graduates

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University’s graduating class was so large this year, administrators had to stage two ceremonies.

Carey hosted two ceremonies Friday, one at 9 a.m., another at 1 p.m., at Temple Baptist Church.

WCU President Ben Burnett said this year’s graduating class was so large, the school had to host a separate ceremony for the School of Education.

“The School of Education graduated nearly 900.

As a former principal and school superintendent, I’m very passionate about our School of Education thriving (and) graduating the largest number in the state of Mississippi,” Burnett said.

“To put teachers and leaders out in the classrooms of Mississippi and the schools of Mississippi, we feel like that’s one of our greatest callings as a university.”

