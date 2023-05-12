Win Stuff
William Carey set to host NAIA World Series opening round starting Monday

William Carey University logo. Photo Source WCU
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In addition to winning the Southern States Athletic Conference regular season championship, 44-9 overall; player of the year; pitcher of the year and coach of the year, the Crusader baseball team will also be the No. 1 seed as they host a national regional.

William Carey Crusaders will host a five-team bracket in the opening round of the baseball National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics World Series.

Along with the Crusaders, the Hattiesburg bracket will be hosting the Rams of Texas Wesleyan, the Gyrenes of Ave Maria, the Bulldogs of Union (KY.) and the Jaguars of Houston Victoria.

The tournament will take place from May 15-18 with the winner of the bracket going on to the final site in Lewiston, Idaho.

The schedule for the tournament is expected to be announced this weekend.

