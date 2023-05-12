Win Stuff
West Jones grad Byron Young heads to Las Vegas with a chip on his shoulder

By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Byron Young made his presence known at West Jones High School and the University of Alabama.

He hopes to do the same in Las Vegas. The defensive tackle is ready to show the Raiders they made the right decision drafting him 70th overall in the third round of the NFL Draft.

It was a night he’ll never forget surrounded by friends and family, including his four older brothers who all played football for West Jones.

“I think my oldest brother Kendrick, I think he actually cried the most of anybody,” Young said. “It was just a great feeling for all of us ‘cause all of them put a lot into me and helped me get to where I am now. I remember watching my brothers play at West Jones and then go off to college and I thought they were going to go off to the NFL but they ended up not being able to. It was always my dream to make it to this level and it’s a job now. It’s no longer a dream, it’s become a job and I’m ready for it. I don’t feel like I’ve made it yet. Obviously, I accomplished one goal but I got a lot more stuff that I want to do that I haven’t done yet.”

