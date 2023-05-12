U.S. News & World Report: WCUCOM ranked No. 1 for graduates in rural areas in back-to-back years

News release from the William Carey University Office of Media Relations and Marketing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In its 2024 rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranked William Carey University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine No. 1 nationwide in producing the highest percentage of graduates serving in rural areas. This marks the second year in a row WCUCOM has received this distinction.

WCUCOM ranked 6th in the nation for the highest percentage of graduates practicing in health professional shortage areas and 8th in the nation for the highest percentage of graduates practicing in primary care. It also ranked 59th in the nation for best medical school for primary care.

The 2024 rankings, released May 11, include medical schools awarding both Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degrees.

Dr. Italo Subbarao, dean of the WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine, said the award speaks to the university’s long-range vision.

“This achievement recognizes the dedicated efforts of WCUCOM to nurture physicians with a servant’s heart and transform healthcare for our local communities,” said Subbarao.

“These rankings fuel our passion to continue our mission to compassionate physicians and develop access to care in rural and underserved communities throughout Mississippi and the Gulf South.”

The mission of the WCUCOM is to prepare men and women to become osteopathic physicians through an emphasis on primary care, lifelong learning, research and scholarly activities, osteopathic clinical service and graduate medical education. Using a community-based training model, WCUCOM educates and trains graduates who are committed to serving the healthcare needs of all individuals, with special attention to the medically underserved and diverse populations of the state, region and nation.

WCU president Dr. Ben Burnett offered his congratulations.

“This back-to-back recognition by U.S. News & World Report is further confirmation that our College of Osteopathic Medicine is committed to the mission of serving the underserved. I’m proud as president of William Carey University – but I’m also proud as a life-long Mississippian who values the importance of serving rural areas in our state,” said Burnett.

Dr. Robert Cain, president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, congratulated WCUCOM faculty, staff and students on their achievement.

“This recognition is well-deserved and is setting a shining example of the world-class medical education students are receiving at William Carey. These rankings demonstrate how WCUCOM is improving the lives of thousands of people in Mississippi,” said Cain.

For more information about the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine, visit www.wmcarey.edu.

