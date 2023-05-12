Suspect sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Lamar Co.

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall man was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Purvis.

According to 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, 28-year-old Rodney Davell Thomas Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon before Circuit Court Judge Brad Touchstone.

Thomas Jr. was given 20 years to serve.

On Oct. 16, 2021, Thomas was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead behind a residence in the 400 block of WPA Road.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne identified the victim as Michael Boatner of Sumrall. Neither age nor time of death was given.

The district attorney’s office said the victim was reportedly dating the defendant’s mother at the time of the incident. The victim had reportedly made threats against the defendant and his family.

Thomas was initially charged with murder in Boatner’s death and booked into the Lamar County Jail.

Rodney Davell Thomas Jr. (Lamar County Sheriff's Department)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.