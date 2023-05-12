Safety the focus of Southern Pine Electric’s 3rd annual Media Day

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Pine Electric Power Association and its fellow electrical power cooperatives not only want to bring safe energy to homes and businesses, but make those customers feel as safe as possible, period.

At Southern Pine headquarters Thursday, dozens of media partners -- including WDAM 7 -- came together to talk about updates to technology that can keep folks safer.

Leaders discussed the benefits of using social media to reach customers during an emergency.

“I think our members appreciate that because they can get hands-on info and I’m talking pictures and putting that out there with the info and that lets them know what’s going on behind the scenes,” said Lucy Shell, Magnolia Electric Power manager of Member Services & Communications.

The goal was not only to inform attendees on updates to fiber internet and cyber security, but also how television, radio and print media partners can better relay information to people at home.

“What we’re hoping to accomplish is that they’ll understand us better, that they’ll know us better, and as they understand and know us better, I think they’ll see us as a trusted and valued resource and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Chris Rhodes, Southern Pine Electric chief executive officer.

Getting in contact with your electric cooperative may not always have been comfortable for people.

Thursday, the cooperatives attending made sure media partners knew about the resources available to get answers for people in the community when they have questions.

“They can just come and enjoy themselves and it’s a relaxed time where they can feel comfortable with us, get to know us, and trust us more, so that when they give out the information, they know it’s coming from a reliable source and they have all they need to tell our members what they need to know,.” says Jan Collins, Southern Pine Electric vice president/Communications and Government Relations.

