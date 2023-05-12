‘Night of Sweet DREAMs’ dessert auction fundraiser to be held Friday night

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you have a sweet tooth?

The DREAMs of Hattiesburg, Inc., is hosting its 14th annual ‘Night of Sweet DREAMs’ dessert auction fundraiser Friday at 6 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Train Depot.

The event will feature desserts to bid on, a sweet and savory buffet to sample our community’s finest treats and door prizes to take home.

Attendees are asked to dress up in their best 80′s fashion. Tickets cost $10.

The organization is able to provide prevention programs to children, families and other members of the Hattiesburg community through the support of their sponsors and donors.

For more information about the organization, click HERE

