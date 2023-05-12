Win Stuff
‘Night of Sweet DREAMs’ dessert auction fundraiser to be held Friday night

Nearly 30 celebrity cakes were part of a live auction at the 13th annual Night of Sweet DREAMs at the Hattiesburg Train Depot in 2021.(WDAM)
By Brandy McGill and WDAM Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you have a sweet tooth?

The DREAMs of Hattiesburg, Inc., is hosting its 14th annual ‘Night of Sweet DREAMs’ dessert auction fundraiser Friday at 6 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Train Depot.

The event will feature desserts to bid on, a sweet and savory buffet to sample our community’s finest treats and door prizes to take home.

Attendees are asked to dress up in their best 80′s fashion. Tickets cost $10.

The organization is able to provide prevention programs to children, families and other members of the Hattiesburg community through the support of their sponsors and donors.

For more information about the organization, click HERE

