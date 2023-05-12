Win Stuff
Newborn baby found dead in dumpster, police say

Florida police are investigating an infant's death whose body was found in a dumpster.
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police in Florida are investigating the death of a newborn baby.

Lakeland police say the body of a baby boy was found dead in a dumpster this week.

Officers were called regarding an infant’s body being discovered inside a dumpster behind a fitness center on Florida Avenue South.

Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said a man going through the dumpster discovered the infant.

According to Taylor, the baby was inside a bag with the umbilical cord still attached. There was also a placenta inside the bag.

Police said the baby is believed to have been in the dumpster for at least 10 hours.

The infant’s cause of death is currently pending, according to the coroner.

