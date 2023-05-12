Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé

Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager has been indicted after being accused of killing his mother’s fiancé just hours after graduating high school.

Justin Coggins, of Caledonia, Mississippi, was indicted for manslaughter by a Lowndes County grand jury.

The shooting happened on Richards Lane in May 2022 when Coggins was 18 years old. Dustin Hoffpauir, 33, died at the scene of the shooting.

Coggins had just graduated from Caledonia High School.

No court date has been set.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation has been initiated after a body was discovered in Hattiesburg.
Death investigation underway after body reported in Hattiesburg
Human fetus found in Mississippi city’s sewer system
FILE - Former Indianapolis Colts player Pat McAfee announces the Colts' third round pick at the...
Favre ends lawsuit after sportscaster McAfee apologizes over ‘stealing from poor’ remark
A traffic stop on U.S. 98 Wednesday night in Perry County led to the arrest of a 46-year-old on...
Perry County deputies make drug bust during traffic stop on U.S. 98
From left to right, top to bottom: Joseph Warren, 27, Cortez Robinson, 17, Cordarious Johnson,...
Music video helps identify Canton men found guilty in ‘military type assault’

Latest News

LPD releases stats from April grant period
LPD releases stats from April grant period
Community leaders educate public on sextortion
Community leaders educate public on sextortion & trafficking
Community leaders educate public on sextortion
'Sextortion' seminar held Thursday night in Hattiesburg
Byron Young, West Jones
West Jones grad Byron Young heads to Las Vegas with a chip on his shoulder