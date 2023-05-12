Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics passes through Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Flame of Hope passed through Ellisville as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics.

Hundreds of spectators and participants came to the run at Ellisville State School, including local law enforcement from the Ellisville Police and Laurel Police departments and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The torch run serves as an annual fundraiser by law enforcement across the state to help Special Olympics athletes participate in the games.

Chief Deputy Randy Muffley with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement plays a large role in promoting the games.

“I’ve travelled about 1,200 miles this week so far and a few more stops to go along the way,” Muffley said. “But it’s worth it for events like this to get these athletes out here.

“We’re doing this for them to raise awareness and raise some funds for them so they can continue to play in these games at no cost to them and their families.”

The game take place this weekend at Keesler Airforce Base in Biloxi.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.