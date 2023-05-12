Win Stuff
The first 90s of the year arrive this weekend

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 5/12
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers and thunderstorms will continue over the next few hours. Storms will fade out this evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s overnight with mostly cloudy skies.

This weekend will be hot and humid. Highs on Saturday will top out into the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Mother’s Day will be hot and humid. Highs will top out into the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out, but most of you will stay dry.

Monday will be warm and partly cloudy as highs top out into the low 90s.

A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

