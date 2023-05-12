A few showers will be possible tomorrow with hot weather for your Mother’s Day Weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue over the next few hours. Storms will fade out later tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s overnight with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out into the upper 80s.

This weekend will be hot and humid. Highs on Saturday will top out into the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Mother’s Day will be hot and humid. Highs will top out into the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out, but most of you will stay dry.

Monday will be warm and partly cloudy as highs top out into the low 90s.

A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.