Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Cows, calves returned to owner after theft investigation launched in Covington Co.

Cows, calves returned to owner after theft investigation launched in Covington Co.
Cows, calves returned to owner after theft investigation launched in Covington Co.(Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Cows and calves were returned to their owner after being reported stolen last month.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, G W “Hulk” Jones of the Hot Coffee community reported he had three cows and three calves stolen from his farm.

Agents with the Mississippi Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau along with Covington County Sheriff Perkins and Chief Deputy Ricky Lott were contacted.

Agents and Lott obtained the location of the cows earlier this week. The sheriff said two cows were returned to their owner, but one may have been injured and killed.

On Friday, Perkins and Lott returned the three calves to Jones.

The sheriff’s office said the investigators have a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation has been initiated after a body was discovered in Hattiesburg.
Death investigation underway after body reported in Hattiesburg
Human fetus found in Mississippi city’s sewer system
A traffic stop on U.S. 98 Wednesday night in Perry County led to the arrest of a 46-year-old on...
Perry County deputies make drug bust during traffic stop on U.S. 98
FILE - Former Indianapolis Colts player Pat McAfee announces the Colts' third round pick at the...
Favre ends lawsuit after sportscaster McAfee apologizes over ‘stealing from poor’ remark
From left to right, top to bottom: Joseph Warren, 27, Cortez Robinson, 17, Cordarious Johnson,...
Music video helps identify Canton men found guilty in ‘military type assault’

Latest News

William Carey's Class of 2023 walked the stage Friday
William Carey University Class of 2023 graduates
William Carey's Class of 2023 walked the stage Friday
William Carey graduates double-ceremony class Friday
Covington County Hospital named Jessica Walker as "Employee of the Year" Friday.
CCH selects dietary manager as Employee of the Year
The suspect was given 20 years to serve.
Suspect sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Lamar Co.