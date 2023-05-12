Cows, calves returned to owner after theft investigation launched in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Cows and calves were returned to their owner after being reported stolen last month.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, G W “Hulk” Jones of the Hot Coffee community reported he had three cows and three calves stolen from his farm.

Agents with the Mississippi Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau along with Covington County Sheriff Perkins and Chief Deputy Ricky Lott were contacted.

Agents and Lott obtained the location of the cows earlier this week. The sheriff said two cows were returned to their owner, but one may have been injured and killed.

On Friday, Perkins and Lott returned the three calves to Jones.

The sheriff’s office said the investigators have a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

