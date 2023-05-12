Community leaders educate public on sextortion

Win Stuff
By Trey Howard
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With recent trafficking cases happening in the Pine Belt, local law enforcement held a community forum to discuss the importance of parents staying involved in their children’s activities.

With advancements in technology causing people to rely on digital devices more often, social media has become a gateway for potential human traffickers.

Hattiesburg High School welcomed current and former officers along with health care professionals to give tips on what and who parents should look out for

“It’s been children who are runaways,” said Assistant District Attorney Becky Denham, “who had left home and someone had taken advantage of that situation and filled that need for them and said “Hey, I have somewhere to stay.’

“And the next thing you know, that child is trying to make money on the street.”

In 2021, the National Human Trafficking Hotline recorded more than 500 trafficking tips in Mississippi.

