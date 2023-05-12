Collins’ Carver Middle School to be repurposed for 2023-’24 school year

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The historic Carver Middle School in Collins is being repurposed for the upcoming school year.

And most students who would normally attend that school next fall are being transferred to either Collins Elementary School or Collins High School.

“Our strategic plan, one of the main points of it, is to provide every possible opportunity for student achievement to be increased and give our kids more opportunities and this change is in line with that,” said Babette Duty, Covington County School District superintendent.

The plan, approved by the Covington County School Board this week, will move fifth- and sixth-grade students from Carver Middle School to Collins Elementary School.

Seventh and eighth graders at Carver Middle School will transfer to the Collins High School campus.

Duty says this will give the district a chance to possibly establish a culinary arts program at the middle school and will allow commercial drivers license training for the CCSD’s lineman program to take place there.

Students enrolled in the school district’s gifted studies program at Carver Middle School will continue to attend classes there.

“One of the things that has been very encouraging is we’ve had preliminary meetings with the administrators of (Collins Elementary School and Collins High School) and after we get all of the details worked out, we will sit down with the faculty of those two schools before we go home for the summer and it’s been well received,” Duty said. “People are rising to the occasion and look forward to getting an additional set of students on their campus.”

Meanwhile, the Covington County School Board has hired the architectural firm, PryorMorrow, to complete a preliminary facilities study for the district.

The company will assess the condition of all campus buildings and submit a report in early July.

Duty says the cost of that study is about $40,000.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.