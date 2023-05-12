Win Stuff
Christian Ostrander talks growth of USM pitching staff throughout the season

By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss rides a six-game win streak to Louisiana-Monroe with just six regular season games remaining.

The Golden Eagles (32-15, 17-7 Sun Belt) are tied atop the conference standings with Coastal Carolina.

During the nation’s longest win streak, USM has batted .330 with 21 home runs and 89 runs-batted-in. But the pitching staff has been equally critical to the team’s success, striking out 113 while walking 35 during that stretch.

Associate head coach/pitching coach Christian Ostrander talks about piecing together his staff this season – finding which guys fit best where – and how the Golden Eagles are well-positioned headed into the home stretch.

